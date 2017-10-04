Twi-lights: Snell, Bucks play above the rim
Did you miss dunks? Us too.
Although Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' second preseason game, Milwaukee flashed a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.
Catch up on all the best highlights from Wednesday's preseason loss to Indiana:
Tony Snell gets things going for the @Bucks in their second preseason game.
Tony Snell gets things going for the @Bucks in their second preseason game.
Greg Monroe finds Gary Payton II.
Mirza Teletovic from downtown!
Mirza Teletovic from downtown!
John Henson throws it down off the pick and roll!
John Henson throws it down off the pick and roll!
Tony Snell high off the glass!
Tony Snell high off the glass!

Second-half action is underway.
AND-1!
AND-1!
. @Bucks get the steal on one end and finish on the other!
. @Bucks get the steal on one end and finish on the other!
AND-1 for the rookie!
AND-1 for the rookie!
