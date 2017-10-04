Twi-lights: Snell, Bucks play above the rim

Did you miss dunks? Us too.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' second preseason game, Milwaukee flashed a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.

Catch up on all the best highlights from Wednesday's preseason loss to Indiana:

Tony Snell gets things going for the @Bucks in their second preseason game. Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/2dvQwok9NU FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017