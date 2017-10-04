Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA

Twi-lights: Snell, Bucks play above the rim

FoxSports

Did you miss dunks? Us too.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in the Milwaukee Bucks' second preseason game, Milwaukee flashed a few highlight-worthy finishes at the rim.

Catch up on all the best highlights from Wednesday's preseason loss to Indiana:

Tony Snell gets things going for the @Bucks in their second preseason game.

Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/2dvQwok9NU

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

Greg Monroe finds Gary Payton II. Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/gub7BavS4L

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

Mirza Teletovic from downtown!

Watch the #Bucks on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/Lzl26gp7Jf

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

John Henson throws it down off the pick and roll!

Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/hjzkTTvckq

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

Tony Snell high off the glass!

Second-half action is underway. Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/8JHrvSekIN

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

AND-1!

Watch the #Bucks and #Pacers on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/K3dlNBZHGH

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

. @Bucks get the steal on one end and finish on the other!

Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/M2tyjGKifq

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017

AND-1 for the rookie!

Watch on @FSWisconsin and #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/bHtPJvTdBt pic.twitter.com/un3IdNljMJ

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 5, 2017