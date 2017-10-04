Rams RB Gurley, K Zuerlein earn NFC weekly honors

The Rams are rolling.

Star running back Todd Gurley and kicker Greg Zuerlein were named the NFC Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.

The NFL announced the awards on Tuesday.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week -- @TG3II

Gurley was also recently named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Gurley gained 215 total yards of offense vs. Dallas, leading the Rams in rushing (23 carries, 121 yards) and receiving (seven catches, 95 yards).

His 53-yard touchdown grab was the longest of his NFL career.

Zuerlein set a franchise record with seven field goals in the victory vs. the Cowboys.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week -- Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein's field goals came from 49, 44, 44, 30, 28, 43, and 33-yards out to equal 23 total points (including two extra points).