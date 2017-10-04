MLB announces start time for Indians-Yankees ALDS Game 3

Major League Baseball Wednesday announced the start times for each Game Three of Sundays pair of contests in the American League Division Series presented by Doosan. Both of Sundays ALDS games will be covered exclusively by FS1.

On Sunday at 2:38 p.m. (ET), the Boston Red Sox will host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. At 7:38 p.m. (ET), the New York Yankees will welcome the Cleveland Indians to Yankee Stadium. See the accompanying table for the times of all Division Series games through Sunday, October 8th.

All games telecast on TBS and MLB Network will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2017 MLB Postseason games. The entire 2017 Postseason schedule can be viewed at MLB.com/postseason.

(MLB press release)