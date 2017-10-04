How to stream Blues games on FOX Sports GO

Blues fans: You can stream Blues games televised by FOX Sports Midwest. Blues games are available for streaming on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com to customers of participating pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of their video subscription. For more information, read below and visit FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can also email questions to Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet us at @FSMidwest.

Will I be able to stream Blues games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of your channel lineup, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Midwests Blues telecasts on FOX Sports GO as part of your video subscription.

How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Blues game is being televised on FOX Sports Midwest, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV providers user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

How can I access FOX Sports GO?

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iPhones, iPads and Apple TV; Android and Android TV; Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Roku Players and Roku TV; Xbox One; and Windows phones.And it is available online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Storeand Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on the best available screen -- at home or on the go.

Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.comfor a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if I do not have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports GO is not working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page onFOXSportsGO.com.