How is Philip Rivers' Chargers tenure going to end?

On Wednesday's edition of theLoose Cannons, Mike Costa and Steve Hartman discussed how Philip Rivers' career might end with the Chargers organization. Rivers has thrown for six touchdowns during the first four weeks of the season, but has coupled that with a 48.0 QBR and five turnovers. His team is 0-4 and now has to head out on the road to face the New York Giants in a battle of winless teams.

Following the game against New York, the schedule does not get any easier. They have to face the Raiders in Oakland, the Broncos at home, and then New England on the road before their bye week on November 5th.

Costa and Hartman discuss what might happen to Rivers if the Chargers decide to make a quarterback change. Could LA possibly ship him off to ateam like Jacksonville, which is close to where Rivers grew up? Are there any teams other than the Chargers whom the 35 year-old Rivers would consider playing for? Check out the video above.