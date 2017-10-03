Prime Ticket/FSSD and Anaheim Ducks announce 2017-2018 telecast schedule

Los Angeles The Anaheim Ducks and Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego announced today the clubs local television schedule for the 2017-18 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. All 82 regular season games will be televised locally for the seventh consecutive season and eighth time in franchise history. Seventy four games will be carried live on FOX networks, including Prime Ticket and FOX Sports West as well as four games on KCOP-TV locally. Fans in the San Diego market will be able to watch all games on FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports West. Four additional games will also air nationally on NBC Sports Network.

John Ahlers returns for his 16th season as the Ducks television play-by-play voice, having called 984 regular-season games since joining the club in 2002. An original member of the team (1993-94), Brian Hayward opens his 25th consecutive season as the Ducks color analyst, having called 1,469 regular-season games with the franchise.

Ducks Live returns prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts on Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports West. Mike Pomeranz will join the show to serve as host sharing duties with returning Host, Kent French while sitting alongside Guy Hebert and Hayward to offer viewers in-depth analysis. In addition, French will offer updates and reports throughout each telecast on the regional sports networks. Connected original, fast-paced and fun, the half-hour program brings fans closer to the team with player and coach interviews, game analysis and much more.

From the production truck, Bob Sipowich will split time in both the producer and director chairs throughout the season. Max Michalak will serve as producer when Sipowich is directing; and Tom Connole will direct when Sipowich produces.

Additionally, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will deliver the following original Ducks programs to start the season: Ducks Season Preview Special debuts Friday, September 22 at 10PM on Prime Ticket, and on Sunday, September 24 at 8PM on FOX Sports San Diego; while an all new season of Ducks Weekly will air every Friday throughout the regular season starting October 13 on the two FOX regional sports networks.

All Ducks games airing locally on Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego and KCOP-TV will also be available on FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO app is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online atFOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from theiTunes App Store,Google Play,Amazon App Storeand Windows Store.

Click herefor the complete 2017-18 Anaheim Ducks television schedule, which is subject to change.

