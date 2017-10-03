Aldridge scores 17 in 16 minutes as Spurs fall to Kings 106-100 in preseason opener

LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points in 16 minutes of action in the Spurs' loss to the Kings in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Spurs (0-1) played their starters for two quarters, giving the Kings a chance to showcase their young second unit. Rookie De'Aaron Fox shined in the extra playing time, scoring a game-high 16 on 7 of 8 shooting from the field.

The Kings (1-0) outscored the Spurs 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

SPURS: Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Rudy Gay all sat out. … Patty Mills finished with 11 points and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench.

KINGS: Skal Labissiere finished with 15 points, connecting on 7 of 10 shots. Buddy Hield added 12 points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT: These teams are set to meet again Friday in San Antonio.