Royals coaches Eiland, Wakamatsu not getting contracts renewed

Two Royals coaches won't be back for the 2018 season. The club announcedMonday that pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed.

Eiland joined the Royals for the 2012 season, while Wakamatsu came along two years later.

I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015,Royals general managerDayton Moore said in a team press release. We are currently in the process of restructuring our major league coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions.