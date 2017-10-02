Hardwick, Richards discuss eye-gouge

In the second quarter of San Diego State's 34-28 victory over Northern Illinois University, Rashaad Penny was gouged in the eye by linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis while at the bottom of a pile. Penny was clearly dazed following the incident. The senior running back immediately jogged to the locker room,received some medical attention, installed a visor on his facemask, and was back in the game shortly thereafter. The gouge was caught by cameras and immediately sparked debate among college football fans. Should Jones-Davis have been ejected? Was it a dirty play, or was it "just" a football play?

In his postgame press conference, head coach Rocky Long downplayed what had happened. Although he stated that the intention and the play was "not right," Long also said that "stuff like that (the eye gouge) happens all the time." He was also adamant that if the play had not been captured on video, there would have been no discussion of it whatsoever.

Aztec players were a bit more critical. Senior cornerback Kameron Kelly said the play "got us fired up." Penny expressed his disappointment as well: "I just think stuff like that shouldn't happen. I thought we were more mature than that."Still clearly unhappy, hesent a tweet out to Jones-Davis after the game's conclusion:

@Chasingreatnes6 what I do to you ? — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) October 1, 2017

Penny ended up rushing 25 times for 107 yards. The yardage mark was a season-low for the Heisman candidate. He also caught two passes for 32 yards and a score.

As far as Antonio Jones-Davis, NIU head coach Rod Carey announced on Sunday that he will serve a one-game suspension this week against Kent State.

