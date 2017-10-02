FOX Sports Florida to televise Marlins press conference Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.

MIAMI (Oct. 2, 2017) -- FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will televise the Marlins press conference scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. from Marlins Park. The press conference will also be live streamed on FOX Sports GO. Craig Minervini will anchor coverage from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. while Jessica Blaylock will report live from Marlins Park.

