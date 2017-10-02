FOX Sports Florida set to air 81 Florida Panthers game during 2017-18 season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- FOX Sports Florida, the local television home of the Florida Panthers, announced the network will produce and televise 81 regular season Panthers games as part of the 2017-18 National Hockey League season.

Florida Panthers on FOX Sports Florida

Opening night coverage begins live from AMALIE Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, when the Panthers travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning. The home opener on Saturday, Oct. 7 will feature a special, hour-long Panthers Live! pregame show from the BB&T Center. All home broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour Panthers Live!pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site.

Play-by-play announcer Steve Goldie Goldstein returns alongside color analyst Denis Potvin to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. Panthers Live! host Craig Minervini will be joined throughout the season by analyst Randy Moller during pregame, postgame and intermission, while also providing analysis from between the benches on all home and select road games. Jessica Blaylock rounds out the broadcast team returning for third season as host and reporter. From the production truck, Jeff Wesol returns for his second season as producer on Panthers telecasts, while Mike Rubin enters his 22nd season serving as director.

Once again, all 81 Florida Panthers games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live onFOX Sports GO.FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online atFOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store,Google Play, Amazon App Store andWindows Store.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Floridas partnership with the Panthers provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players.Six half-hour episodes of FOX Sports Floridas popular Inside the Panthers are planned this year and will include player and coaches profiles, with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews.

Of the Panthers complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Florida will not be able to televise one game due to national television exclusivity.

