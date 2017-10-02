Braves GM John Coppolella resigns after breaching MLB rules in international player market

Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, the 38-year-old engineer behind one of baseball's preeminent rebuilds, resigned Monday morning due to a "breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market." The resignation ends Coppolella's two-year run in the GM role.

President of baseball operations John Hart will serve as acting general manager until the organization finds Coppolella's replacement.

"Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with our full cooperation and support," Hart said in a statement released by the team. "We will not be issuing any further comment until the investigation is complete."

