Timberwolves-Lakers Twi-lights: Shabazz Muhammad leads in preseason-opening win
Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves' 108-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers?
We've got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the preseason-opening win, including some of Shabazz Muhammad's game-leading 22 points and Taj Gibson's reaction after an impressive 18-point, nine-rebound debut with the Wolves:
#TWolves' Thibs on team's focus before first preseason game pic.twitter.com/tWfcrbV2qS
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
. @Teague0 knocks down a 3 for an early #TWolves lead! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/1QMt5kZ7VT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
. @KarlTowns gets the AND1 -- Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/dWV3uzeLjF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
#TWolves lead 61-52 at the half. @ShabazzMuhammad: 'We already seem like we're gellin' pic.twitter.com/pnGA4KuRAl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
. @KarlTowns gets 2nd-half scoring started with easy 3. Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/MoYmHDHOG3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
Aaron Brooks takes a piece of Tyler Ennis' tear-away jersey! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/O3MATP3tQT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
. @ShabazzMuhammad shows deft hands and what a finish! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/RkVbglQBUR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017
#TWolves' @TajGibson22 on preseason-opening win: 'We were having fun early but we gotta keep up the defense' pic.twitter.com/cTEn8Wl5OX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017