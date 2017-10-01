Expand / Collapse search
Timberwolves-Lakers Twi-lights: Shabazz Muhammad leads in preseason-opening win

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves' 108-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers?

We've got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the preseason-opening win, including some of Shabazz Muhammad's game-leading 22 points and Taj Gibson's reaction after an impressive 18-point, nine-rebound debut with the Wolves:

#TWolves' Thibs on team's focus before first preseason game pic.twitter.com/tWfcrbV2qS

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

. @Teague0 knocks down a 3 for an early #TWolves lead! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/1QMt5kZ7VT

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

. @KarlTowns gets the AND1 -- Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/dWV3uzeLjF

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

#TWolves lead 61-52 at the half. @ShabazzMuhammad: 'We already seem like we're gellin' pic.twitter.com/pnGA4KuRAl

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

. @KarlTowns gets 2nd-half scoring started with easy 3. Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/MoYmHDHOG3

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

Aaron Brooks takes a piece of Tyler Ennis' tear-away jersey! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/O3MATP3tQT

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

. @ShabazzMuhammad shows deft hands and what a finish! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth PLUS, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/rYGurxCRJJ pic.twitter.com/RkVbglQBUR

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017

#TWolves' @TajGibson22 on preseason-opening win: 'We were having fun early but we gotta keep up the defense' pic.twitter.com/cTEn8Wl5OX

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 1, 2017