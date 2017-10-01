Cookus, Marks lead Lumberjacks past Northern Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Case Cookus threw for three scores, ran for another and Elijah Marks had a 100-yard kickoff return and Northern Arizona rolled to a 48-20 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Taylor Powell also had an 85-yard interception return for the Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Cookus hit Jonathan Baldwin for 9 yards, Marks for 21 and William Morehand for 10 before the Bears (2-2, 1-1) got a touchdown late in the first half to trail 20-7.

Trae Riek scored on a 7-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter to pull the Bears within 20-14 but Marks took the kickoff back.

First kickoff return for a touchdown for the 'Jacks since Oct. 2013! Ties for longest scoring play in NAU history! #NAUStrong pic.twitter.com/ILdd9omjd3 NAU Football (@NAU_Football) October 1, 2017

In addition to forcing three turnovers, NAU had five sacks.

"After the Cal Poly game we had some guys dinged up with injuries so things that could have slowed us down,"NAU coach Jerome Souers said, "but we had the next man stepped up on our depth chart. We had a couple of guys on the defensive line who hadnt played all year and stepped in and did a stellar job."

Joe Logan rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries and Marks finished with 106 yards on seven receptions.

Jacob Knipp passed for 280 yards with Alex Wesley getting 125 yards on eight receptions.