©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

UCF racks up 603 yards of offense in dominating win over Memphis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- McKenzie Milton threw for three touchdowns, Adrian Killins Jr. accounted for two more scores and UCF beat Memphis 40-13 Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Killins' first touchdown, a 96-yard run, was the longest play from scrimmage in conference history.

Milton was 19-of-31 passing for 253 yards and had 88 yards rushing on 11 carries. Killins finished with five receptions for 64 yards and a score and added nine carries for 115 yards.

Taj McGowan's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal capped a 17-play, 92-yard drive to open the game for UCF (3-0) but, after the Knights failed to convert the PAT, Memphis took a 7-6 lead when Patrick Taylor scored on a 2-yard run with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

Matthew Wright's 28-yard field goal made it 9-7 midway through the second quarter and provided the first of 34-straight UCF points.

Riley Ferguson passed for 321 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions and lost a fumble for Memphis (3-1). The Tigers came in averaging 43 points per game.

The Knights finished with 603 total yards, including 350 rushing.