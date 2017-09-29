Vikings intend to get even with Lions after last season's late losses

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions finally had a comeback fall short, by just a few seconds and even fewer inches last weekend against Atlanta.

The Lions have had no time to lament, of course, with a difficult game looming at division rival Minnesota.

If there were sympathies actually being expressed around this unforgiving league, well, the Vikings would be the last team in line after the way they were swept by the Lions in 2016.

"It's frustrating, but we've just got to stay out of that situation," said wide receiver Golden Tate, who was stopped in front of the goal line in the 30-26 loss to the Falcons. "Control what we can control, and that's getting that job done earlier."

Two of the eight late and successful rallies by the Lions last season came at Minnesota's expense, outcomes that wound up swinging a wild-card berth Detroit's way and keeping the Vikings out of the playoffs despite a 5-0 start.

The Lions trailed 16-13 with 23 seconds to play on Nov. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium before hustling to set up Matt Prater's overtime-forcing 58-yard field goal.

Stafford found Tate for a 28-yard touchdown to end that game after whiffs in the secondary by Vikings standouts Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith.

Eighteen days later, an interception by Darius Slay at Ford Field set up the winning kick by Prater as time expired at Ford Field.

So when Tate's touchdown was overturned last weekend by replay review, triggering by obscure rule a 10-second runoff that sealed a victory for the unbeaten reigning NFC champion Falcons, the Vikings could relate to the feeling.

The Vikings (2-1) will have their opportunity for payback on Sunday when they host the Lions (2-1), the first of three consecutive NFC North foes.

"This is a very important game for us, I know," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "Anytime we play the Lions it's always been a good battle."

Here are some other key angles to follow during the game:

GRIFFEN GOADING?

The Lions let Riley Reiff become a free agent last spring and sign with the Vikings, with full faith in Taylor Decker as their cornerstone left tackle. After a solid rookie season, though, Decker hurt his shoulder during the offseason and needed surgery from which he's still recovering.

That prompted an emergency trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 draft.

With a new right side after signing guard T.J. Lang and tackle Rick Wagner, Detroit still might have a stronger group despite the absence of Decker. But Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who's tied for fourth in the NFL with four sacks, has declared Robinson to be the weak link.

"To be quite honest, he's kind of lazy," Griffen said, when asked for his scouting report on the player who'll be trying to block him most often on Sunday. "He gets beat on the inside, and I think the biggest thing is he's just got to compete more."

Reiff, who has stabilized a left tackle spot that was Minnesota's biggest problem position last year, will have his own challenge of blocking Detroit's Ziggy Ansah.

PLAYING TAKEAWAY

The Lions had only 10 interceptions last season, but they've already picked off seven passes in three games, the second-most in the NFL. They're leading the league with a plus-6 turnover margin, with two interceptions apiece by Slay and Glover Quin.

With Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the Vikings are second and third in the NFL in individual receiving yards. The Lions secondary ought to be their toughest test to date, with Case Keenum getting his third straight start in place of the injured Sam Bradford.

DETROIT (2-1) at MINNESOTA (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE -- OFF

RECORD VS. SPREAD -- Detroit 2-1, Minnesota 2-1

SERIES RECORD -- Vikings lead 71-38-2

LAST MEETING -- Lions beat Vikings 16-13, Nov. 24, 2016

LAST WEEK -- Lions lost to Falcons 30-26; Vikings beat Buccaneers 34-17

AP PRO32 RANKING -- Lions No. 6 (tied), Vikings No. 10

LIONS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (17), RUSH (17), PASS (19)

LIONS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (22)

VIKINGS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (2), RUSH (11), PASS (3)

VIKINGS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (20), RUSH (3), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Though Vikings have all-time lopsided edge in division rivalry, Lions have won eight of last 13 meetings. They swept series in 2014 and 2016, with Vikings winning both matchups in 2015. … Lions lead NFL with plus-6 turnover margin. They're second with seven interceptions. … Lions WR Golden Tate tied with Rob Gronkowski of Patriots for league lead with nine third-down receptions. … Matt Prater made FGs from 55 and 57 yards last week vs. Falcons, becoming second player in NFL history with 10 career 55-plus yard makes; Raiders Sebastian Janikowski has 13. Prater has not missed kick this season. … Lions punter Jeff Locke spent first four years of career with Vikings. … Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are second and third in league in receiving yards. … Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook is second in NFL with 288 yards rushing. … Vikings LT Riley Reiff, 2012 Lions first-round draft pick, will face ex-team for first time. … Fantasy Tip: Vikings kicker Kai Forbath has made all 21 field goals attempted since joining team for final seven games of last season. Over that 10-game span, he's tied with Prater and Jason Myers of Jaguars for most makes in league.