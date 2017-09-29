Saints' Brees tweets that team will kneel, and then stand for anthem

NEW YORK (AP) -- New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel and then stand for the national anthem before their game against Miami in London.

Brees says in a tweet on Friday, "As a way to show respect to all, our (hash)Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem."

That's also how the Dallas Cowboys dealt with their anthem protest on Monday night in a game against the New York Giants.

Ten Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem last Sunday on a day of unprecedented protests among NFL players and some owners in response to comments by President Donald Trump that players should be fired if anyone "disrespects our flag."