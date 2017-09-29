Roberto Luongo stops 20 shots, Panthers fall to Canadiens in preseason

MONTREAL (AP) -- Paul Byron scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night after losing their first six preseason games.

Andrew Shaw also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves in his return from a lower-body injury.

Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 20 shots.

Byron opened the scoring in the first period, and gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal midway through the second. Shaw scored early in the third.