GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and "feeling great" a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

The Packers said he was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation for possible head and neck injuries, and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams' 8-yard catch. Green Bay won the game 35-14.

Green Bay in particular has been hit hard by injuries this season. The Packers had to shuffle their offensive line with starting tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) already out with injuries.