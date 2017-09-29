Cleveland Indians' season to remember: 100 wins and career day for Carlos Carrasco

Thursday afternoon's win against the playoff-bound Minnesota Twins gave the Cleveland Indians 100 wins in an alreadyspectacularseason.

The @Indians are 100-game winners! Lets take a trip down memory lane to the last time they reached the century mark. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/jMt8v3x776 — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 29, 2017

100 wins is the most by an Indians team since 1995 when they went 100-44 in the strike shortened season. They are also just the third team in franchise history to reach the century wins mark joining the aforementioned 1995 team as well as the 1954 team that went 111-43.

The 2017 season has seen career-high numbers for several of young Indians players like Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, who have quickly become the heart and soul of the Tribe. This season also gave Indians fans the greatest winning streak in MLB history as the team notched 22-straight wins surpassing the 'Moneyball' 2002 Athletics.

Also on Thursday, Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco closed off his 2017 regular season campaign in style with an outing only dreams are made of. Carrasco came into Thursday's start needing five strikeouts to surpass his career-best, he ended up fanning a season-high 14 to put his totalat 226. Terry Francona also kept him in the game long enough (8.1 innings) so Carrasco could hit the 200 innings pitched mark for the 2017 season, another career-high for the Tribe right-hander.

It meant a lot to @Cookie_Carrasco that Tito let the @Indians starter reach 200 IP, a career-high for Carlos. pic.twitter.com/fTICK3xwYm — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 28, 2017

No doubt, this is truly a season to remember for the franchise as well as Tribe fans.