Anderson's big start helps Brewers stay alive in playoff chase

ST. LOUIS -- Stephen Vogt homered and drove in three runs, Chase Anderson allowed one run over seven innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

The Brewers entered Friday two games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. Milwaukee has won four of its last six games.

Anderson (12-4) allowed three hits to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. The right-hander struck out five and walked one among 101 pitches.

John Gant (0-1), who was making his second start of the season, allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

The Brewers scored first, with Vogt's RBI single to left field scoring Travis Shaw in the second inning.

Vogt made it 2-0 with a home run, his 12th, to right field in the fourth inning.

Cardinals rookie shortstop Paul DeJong hit his 25th home run in the fourth. The home run was the 38th of the season for DeJong, who hit 13 for Triple-A Memphis before being promoted to the Cardinals.

The Brewers added two runs in the sixth, on a groundout by Vogt and a fielder's choice by shortstop Orlando Arcia, to make it 4-1.

Eric Thames drove in a run with a single to right in the ninth for the Brewers.

Jose Martinez hit a two-run home run, his 14th, off Brewers closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

BLUES HONORED

The St. Louis Blues were introduced before the game, with leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The Cardinals wore Blues-themed jerseys for batting practice.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Thames returned to the lineup after not playing Thursday. He bruised his right foot with a foul ball on Wednesday. . . . C Manny Pinna (strained left thumb) missed his seventh consecutive game.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (concussion protocol), 1B Matt Carpenter (shoulder), RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow), LHP Tyler Lyons (knee) have been shut down for the remainder of the season, the team announced. . . . 2B Kolten Wong (lower back tightness) was not in the lineup for his consecutive straight game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (1-4, 4.90) is 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.23) will make his first start since allowing eight runs in three innings against the Cubs on Sept. 25. That loss snapped a string of seven consecutive victories for the rookie.