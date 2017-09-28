Playoff-bound Twins drop road finale to Indians

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Cleveland Indians notched their 100th win, 5-2 over the understandably sluggish Twins. Minnesota clinched a wild-card berth hours earlier Thursday.

Carrasco (18-6) dominated a Minnesota lineup loaded with reserves and September call-ups. He allowed six hits -- all singles -- in 8 1-3 innings and improved to 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA against the Twins. The right-hander also moved into a tie for the league lead in wins with teammate Corey Kluber and Kansas City's Jason Vargas.

Kipnis, who has moved from second base to center field, connected for a two-run homer -- his first since Aug. 18 -- in the sixth inning off Trevor Hildenberger (3-3) as the Indians jumped to 31-4 since Aug. 24.

This is just the third time Cleveland has won 100 games in a season. The last team to do it was Cleveland's powerful 1995 squad, which lost to Atlanta in the World Series.