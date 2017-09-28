Playoff bound: Twins clinch second wild-card spot
They did it.
The Minnesota Twins will play baseball in October.
More Twins coverage
- Playoff bound: Twins clinch second wild-card spot
- Twins close gap in 9th but fall to Indians 4-2
- Twins' Sano takes swings, playoffs still a possibility
- Diamond Stories: Boyhood Games
- Dozier, Twins inch closer to postseason with resilient win over Indians
One year after recording 103 losses -- the most in franchise history -- the Twins got a little help from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010.
Chicago topped the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings, 6-4, to knock them out of playoff contention.
Minnesota will face either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a one-game showdown, with the winner advancing to the American League Divisional Series.
The Red Sox currently have a three-game lead over New York with four games to play, so a matchup at Yankee Stadium is the most likely scenario.