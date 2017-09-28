Giancarlo Stanton homers twice, gains ground on Roger Maris as Marlins top Braves

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice to become the first player to hit 59 in a season since 2001, and the Miami Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria's tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Thursday night.

Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth, then added a two-run drive in the eighth that would have gone 467 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

He has 33 home runs since the All-Star break and 10 multihomer games this season. He became the sixth player to reach 59, joining Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

Ichiro Suzuki got his 27th pinch hit of the year, one shy of the record John Vander Wal set in 1995.

Dee Gordon got two hits for the Marlins, who despite a 75-84 record assured themselves of second place in the NL East, their highest finish since 2009.

Lane Adams homered for Atlanta, which fell to 34-17 at Marlins Park. The Braves need to win two of its final three games to avoid three straight 90-loss seasons for the first time since 1988-90.

Marlins rookie Dillon Peters (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 shutout innings for his first big league win. Braves starter Julio Teheran (11-13) gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings.

These are Miami's final home games before a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman takes over as owners, a transition scheduled to close Monday. Marlins president David Samson isn't being retained and was emotional when speaking Thursday spoke of the looming farewell. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he has yet to speak with Jeter -- his former Yankees teammate -- about what comes next.

"Watching Derek over the years, the way he does things, he's not going to come here and want to just get beat up," Mattingly said. "He's going to come here and want to build this thing and do it right. It's going to be a positive with Derek here."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Atlanta: LHP Max Fried will get the start in Sunday's season finale. RHP R.A. Dickey was under consideration for the spot, but barring some unplanned relief appearance, his season is apparently over.

Miami: SS Miguel Rojas, who was 5 for 10 in Miami's last three games, started on the bench for a bit of rest before coming in late. Mike Aviles started in his place.

THEY'RE NO. 2

The Marlins have never won a division title -- hard to believe, considering they've won two World Series -- and have now finished second only four times. They did it in the World Series years of 1997 and 2003, then again in 2009 -- and missed the playoffs.

GORDON'S CHASE

Gordon has 196 hits and 58 stolen bases, the third player in MLB history to have multiple seasons with those numbers. Ty Cobb did it five times, former Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre did it three times and now Gordon has two such seasons.

TEHERAN'S YEAR

Teheran reached 30 starts for the fifth straight year, the first Braves pitcher to do so since Greg Maddux had eight in a row from 1996-2003. Teheran was 8-3 in 15 road starts.

UP NEXT

LHP Luiz Gohara (1-3, 4.63) start for Atlanta on Friday night against Miami RHP Dan Straily (10-9, 4.08).