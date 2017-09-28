Coyle's late goal gives Wild 3-2 win
Charlie Coyle scored with 4.3 seconds to play in the third period to hand the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 preseason win over the St. Louis Blues.
More Wild coverage
- Coyle's late goal gives Wild 3-2 win
- Digital Extra: Wild jerseys through the years
- 'Good is not good enough' in 2017-18 for Boudreau, Wild
- Wild prospect, Woodbury native takes unlikely path to pros
- Zucker scores for Wild in 4-1 preseason loss
TheBlues struck first, but Wisconsin product Luke Kunin knotted the score at 1-1 for Minnesota with just over three minutes to play in the first period.
After St. Louis went ahead again on a power-play goal, defensemanKyle Quincey -- who the Wild signed in June -- tied the game at 2 apiece. And Coyle finished it off with seconds left on the clock.
The Wild wrap up the preseason Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.