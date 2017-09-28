Chargers DE Melvin Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Despite the fact the Chargers are winless in 2017, thereare still positives.

On Thursday, defensive end Melvin Ingram was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

The sixth-year pro from South Carolina has tallied 5.5 sacks in three games and is second in the NFL in sack total.

In 65 career games, all with the Chargers, Ingram has 30 sacks and 152stops.