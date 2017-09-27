FOX Sports Florida to air two Orlando Magic preseason games

ORLANDO, Fla. -- FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise two Magic preseason home games in anticipation of the 2017-18 NBA regular season.

Orlando Magic versus Miami HEAT on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m.) and Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) will be televised throughout North / Central Florida. In addition to television coverage, each game will be live streamed on the FOX Sports GO app.

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.