Dodgers clinch best NL Record in 9-2 victory over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Adrian Gonzalez hit his third home run of an injury-plagued season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Tuesday night to clinch home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

Yasmani Grandal and Corey Seager each had a three-run homer to back Alex Wood (16-3) as the NL West champions improved to 101-57. The victory, coupled with Washington's loss at Philadelphia, guaranteed the Dodgers will finish with the best record in the NL.

They'll open a best-of-five Division Series at home Oct. 6 against the winner of the NL wild-card game, hosted by Arizona. The Diamondbacks' opponent has not been determined yet.

The Dodgers also moved closer to securing home-field advantage if they reach the World Series for the first time since 1988. They are 2 games ahead of Cleveland (98-59) for the top mark in the majors.

Los Angeles has scored nine runs against the Padres in consecutive games and won three straight overall.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 25th home run for San Diego, breaking the club's rookie record set by Nate Colbert in 1969.

Wood (16-3) needed just six pitches to get through the first inning. He pitched well until the fifth, when he allowed solo homers by Renfroe and Christian Villanueva.

Villanueva's drive to right field was ruled a home run after a replay review determined there was fan interference.

Aside from the home runs, Wood was in command yet again. He gave up two runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out one and issuing an intentional walk.

Wood and teammate Clayton Kershaw have combined for 34 wins this season. Kershaw will make an abbreviated start Saturday at Colorado in his final appearance before the playoffs.

Gonzalez, making his first start in two weeks and fighting for a spot on the postseason roster, hit an opposite-field solo shot to left in the seventh inning. It was his first home run since Aug. 24. He also doubled.

Seager added his three-run drive in the seventh.

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet (7-8) had command issues as he walked six -- one intentional -- and allowed four runs on four hits in five innings. He gave up Grandal's three-run homer after walking back-to-back batters with two outs in the fifth.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger wowed with a 99 mph throw, according to MLB Statcast, from center field that cut down Wil Myers at the plate in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Gonzalez (back) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 11. … LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (arm) was scheduled to throw a bullpen to determine if he can pitch this weekend in Colorado.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (8-14, 4.63 ERA) has pitched well at Dodger Stadium this season, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts. This will be his final start of the season.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (11-8, 3.50) pitched the Dodgers to an NL West-clinching victory over the Giants last time out, allowing one run and striking out nine in six innings.