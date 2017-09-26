Dolphins reportedly lift Lawrence Timmons' suspension after 1 week

MIAMI (AP) -- Two people familiar with the decision say linebacker Lawrence Timmons' suspension has been lifted after one week by the Miami Dolphins, and he's eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.

The people confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins have not commented.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter.

Coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of Timmons, who wasn't with the Dolphins at their opener and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 win.

