Coyotes fall to Ducks in preseason game in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In Tucson, Ariz., Rickard Rakell's go-ahead goal at 11:58 of the third period lifted the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-4 win over Arizona Coyotes.

Nick Ritchie scored twice, and Brandon Montour, Dennis Rasmussen and Logan Shaw added a goal apiece for the Ducks, who had a 21-save performance from Ryan Miller.

Arizona goaltenders Louis Domingue and Marek Langhamer each allowed three goals. Domingue finished with 16 saves before leaving with an upper-body injury laste in the second period, while Langhamer made 10 stops. Coach Rick Tocchet said the decision to remove Domingue was precautionary.

Mario Kempe, Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood and Dylan Strome scored for the Coyotes. Strome also had an assist.

Anaheim scored four unanswered goals after the Coyotes had taken a 4-2 lead late in the third period.

"Not good," Tocchet told ArizonaCoyotes.com when asked to grade his team's performance in its fourth of six preseason games. "We do some good things and then all of a sudden we lose focus, guys take long shifts, guys aren't making good passes. It's almost like guys are freezing under pressure. We've got to get over that hump."