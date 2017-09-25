Pacers sign forward Jarrod Uthoff, announce training camp roster

The Indiana Pacers announced their 2017 training camp roster Monday, and Jarrod Uthoff is on it. That's because the Pacers also announced that they have signed the 6-foot-7 forwardto a contract.

Uthoff was undrafted out of the University of Iowa in 2016. He played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played 11 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G League, and averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Training camp opens Tuesday with 20 players on the roster: