Steelers stay in the locker room during national anthem as 100 NFL players protest

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the locker room during the national anthem as at least 100 NFL players from several teams kneeled or locked arms nationwide just hours after a similar protest in London during the national anthem there.

Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens either took a knee or locked arms as the U.S. national anthem was sung at London's Wembley Stadium. A number of teams kicked off their games Sunday afternoon.

Tomlin had said before the game that Pittsburgh’s players would remain in the locker room and that “we’re not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda.” Tomlin added that the Steelers made this choice “not to be disrespectful to the anthem but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose.”

Most teams in the early afternoon games locked arms in solidarity. At least three team owners joined their players.

In London, those who were not kneeling, including the coaches on both teams and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, locked arms during the national anthem at the game in London’s Wembley Stadium. Players taking a knee during the performance included Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Mike Wallace and safety Lardarius Webb as well as Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The players then stood up for “God Save the Queen,” the British anthem.

The Jaguars tweeted a photo shortly after the team's defiant message with the caption: “Unity.” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement posted on Twitter after the incident, saying: “We recognize our players’ influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

The display marked a tumultuous weekend between the NFL and Trump, who called the players kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" disrespectful.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Fire or suspend!”

He followed it up shortly after, tweeting: "...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Thirteen other NFL games are scheduled to take place on Sunday, with many players expected to kneel during the national anthem. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will take the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, posted a photo on Instagram of him and other players kneeling before the Ravens and Jaguars game kicked off.

“#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love,” he captioned the photo.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also posted a photo on Instagram with running back James White, writing in the caption: "Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer"

Trump's criticism began on Friday during a rally in Alabama when he called for players to be fired who disrespect the American flag.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'get that son of a b ---- off the field right now? Out! He's fired! He's fired,'" Trump said to the crowd.

His comments drew sharp criticism among professional athletes and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," Goodell said.

Goodell announced on Twitter Sunday that a video titled, "Inside These Lines" will air during Sunday night's game as a sign of unity in the league.

Trump stood by his words on Saturday when he rescinded Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House this spring to honor his team’s 2017 NBA championship. He then suggested NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the patriotic song.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the controversial movement last year when he refused to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest police brutality against the African-American community. Kaepernick has since become a free agent, but he has not yet been picked up by any team.

A number of players wore shirts during warmup Sunday that said "#IMWITHKAP" in support of Kaepernick.