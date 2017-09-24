Rockies get crucial win Sunday vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run third inning, Pat Valaika and Charlie Blackmon hit consecutive home runs in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 Sunday to open a two-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card heading into the final week of the regular season.

St. Louis trails the Rockies by 2 games. Seeking its first postseason appearance since 2009, Colorado opens a six-game homestand Monday, playing Miami and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. At 41-40, the Rockies tied their record for road wins, set in 2009.

German Marquez (11-7) allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-2 in six starts since beating Milwaukee on Aug. 18. Colorado starters have a 2.52 ERA in their last nine games.

Scott Oberg gave up a pair of runs in the sixth, and Pat Neshek, Jake McGee, Carlos Estevez and Greg Holland combined with three innings of hitless relief.

Luis Perdomo (8-11) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Mark Reynolds hit an RBI single in the first, but the Padres went ahead in the bottom half on consecutive homers by Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte. Christian Villaneuva's sixth-inning homer raised San Diego's home total this year to a club-record 89, two more than the previous mark set in 1992 and matched the following year.

Ian Desmond tied the score when he came home on a wild pitch in the second.

Valaika had a pinch RBI double in the sixth that made it 5-2. He entered leading big league pinch hitters in doubles (eight) and RBIs (16).

Blackmon's home run was his team-high 35th.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (8-13, 4.56) is set to start Monday.

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (4-6, 6.55) is slated to pitch Monday's series opener at the Dodgers. Wood has a 1.13 ERA in two starts and three relief appearances at Dodger Stadium.