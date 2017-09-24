Coyotes fall to Sharks in preseason shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Logan Couture and Tim Heed scored in the shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Heed, the 10th shooter, scored the game-winner.

Max Domi scored Arizona's goal in the tiebreaker.

Mikkel Boedker scored twice in the first period for San Jose, and Barclay Goodrow and Kevin Labanc scored in the second.

Nick Cousins had two goals for Arizona, and Derek Stepan and Luke Schenn also scored.

Troy Grosenick made 24 saves as he played the entire game in goal for the Sharks.

Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta made 28 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Marek Langhamer, who stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third and overtime session.