Suns acquire Booker nemesis Troy Daniels; awaiting injury news on Alan Williams

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns on Friday acquired guard Troy Daniels and a 2018 second-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a conditional Suns' 2018 second-round pick.

The Suns also confirmed, according to azcentral.com, that center Alan Williams suffered a knee injury this week in a pickup game and will be lost for an undisclosed amound of time.

"We are still evaluating the extent of the injury and will have more info about it at media day on Monday," general manager Ryan McDonough told azcentral's Scott Bordow.

Daniels, 6-feet-4 and 205 pounds, is a four year veteran who has played for Memphis, Charlotte Minnesota and Houston. He averaged 8.2 points in 67 games last season with the Grizzlies, shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. He figures to serve as a backup to Devin Booker at the shooting guard position -- a need that developed due to off-season injuries to Brandon Knight and rookie Davon Reed.

Ironically, Daniels and Booker were involved in a memorable trash-talking skirmish in Memphis last season.

"I don't know why hewould be talking to me," Booker said after the incident."He's been on five teams in three years and he has the nerve to talk trash to me.He's on a winning team, so you have those muscles when you're on a winning team. It is what it is. We will see him again."

Daniels was undrafted out of Virginia Commonwealth but has made a place for himself as a long-range shooter. He averaged 6.2 points for his career, with 40.6 percent accuracy on 3-point shooting.

The Suns made two other roster moves in advance of next week's opening of training camp, signing forward Anthony Bennet and forward/guard Peter Jok and inviting them to camp

Bennett, a 6-8, 235-pound forward, was the first player selected in the 2013 draft by Cleveland but has been unable to establish himself -- bouncing from the Cavaliers to Minnesota, Toronto and Brooklyn over the past four seasons and also playing in Europe. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 23 games for Brooklyn last season before signing with the Turkish Basketball Super League.

Jok, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound native of Sudan, was an All-Big-Ten performer for Iowa last season and led the conference in scoring with an average of 19.9 points per game.