Shaw helps Brewers get extra-innings redemption with walk-off win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE -- Travis Shaw hit a game-winning two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning off All-Star closer Wade Davis, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Shaw jumped up and down near the plate as he waited for the ball to clear the left-field fence. The Brewers had lost the first two games of the pivotal series in extra innings.

Milwaukee moved back to within 4 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago and 1 1/2 games back of Colorado for a wild-card spot with the Rockies playing later Saturday.

With eight days left in the regular season, the Cubs still seem to be in good shape to win a second straight division title.

But they suddenly look vulnerable in the late innings after Davis blew his first save opportunity of the year after 32 successful chances.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia homered off Davis (4-2) to lead off the ninth to tie the game at 2.

The game had a playoff-like atmosphere again. Both sides have played good defense and pitched well. Boisterous Cubs fans showed up again in droves.

They were drowned out by the end of the afternoon by Brewers fans anxious to see their team make its first postseason appearance since 2011.

The Cubs had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th on Jon Jay's RBI single off Jeremy Jeffress (5-2).

Out came Davis from the dugout for the bottom of the 10th to try to close out the game again for the Cubs.

Shaw had other plans.

Ryan Braun doubled to right with one out to bring up the Brewers' RBI leader. With his helmet off as he approached the plate on his homer, Shaw was greeted by giddy teammates holding orange Gatorade buckets.

STARTING TIME

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks threw a season-high 112 pitches, allowing one run and eight hits over six solid innings.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter pitched 5 1/3 effective innings, allowing six hits including Ian Happ's two-out RBI single in the second. He has a 1.66 ERA in four appearances since returning on Sept. 3 from a two-plus week stint on the disabled list with a strained rotator cuff.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon doesn't think LHP Jon Lester's recent struggles are related to an injury. Lester has an 8.22 ERA with six home runs allowed in 23 innings over his last five starts. "There's nothing wrong with him, ailment-wise. If there was, I'd be concerned. But I'm not getting that at all," Maddon said.

Brewers: C Manny Pina missed a second straight game with a sprained left thumb.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (10-11) looks for another solid outing against the Brewers. He's 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (11-3) finally gets to face the Cubs at Miller Park this season. He was 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA in three starts this year at Wrigley Field.