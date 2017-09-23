Anderson's 3 TDs lead No. 16 TCU past No. 6 Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.

"We want to be relevant, you want to win enough to get noticed," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "It was also an advantage that no one was giving us a chance. We play better that way."

Kenny Hill passed for 228 yards for the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), who put themselves in a great position to start league play. The Frogs ran 52 times for 238 yards.

TCU gave Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph plenty of time to throw, but he often couldn't find enough open receivers. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions.

James Washington caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and Marcell Ateman caught six passes for 100 yards for the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1).

The Horned Frogs led 37-17 in the fourth quarter before the Cowboys rallied and cut the deficit to six points.

"We knew they were going to make a surge," Patterson said. "You aren't going to stop them, just contain them."

Anderson's 42-yard touchdown run with 2:37 remaining closed the deal.

Oklahoma State committed four turnovers to one for TCU.

"We didn't play very smart and very disciplined, and really, we got outcoached," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "I thought that they had better plans, and their players executed their plans better than we did."

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs controlled the clock against Oklahoma State's previously stingy defense for much of the game. TCU ran 85 plays and kept the ball for just over 39 minutes.

"To come here and beat them is hard to do," Patterson said.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys, who had been averaging nearly 200 yards rushing per game, were held to 101 yards on 31 carries. Rudolph, who had emerged as one of the favorites in the Heisman race, took a step back with the loss.

"You figure it out, you grow up, you come back tomorrow," Gundy said.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs have a bye before hosting West Virginia on Oct. 7. The Mountaineers rolled past Kansas 56-34 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA STATE: The Cowboys play at Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders are undefeated and just beat Houston 27-24 on the road on Saturday.