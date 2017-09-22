Panthers sign D Ed Wittchow to 1-year, 2-way contract

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon announced Friday that the club has signed defenseman Ed Wittchow to a one-year, two-way contract.

"We are proud to offer Ed this opportunity with our club," said Tallon. "He earned this contract due to his impeccable character and dedication to the game. Ed has worked hard for this deal and we are excited to watch his continued progress."

Under an American Hockey League, one-way contract in 2016-17, Wittchow, 24, split the season between the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL). With Springfield, the 6-4, 215-pound native of Burnsville, Minn., posted four points (2-2-4) in 38 games. Wittchow appeared in 14 games with Manchester recording nine points (1-8-9).

Originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (154th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Wittchow spent four seasons with the University of Wisconsin (2012-16), producing 18 points (1-17-18) in 123 games. He served as Wisconsin's captain during his senior season.

