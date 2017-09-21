Wolves ink guard Aaron Brooks to finalize training camp roster

More Timberwolves coverage

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed free-agent point guard Aaron Brooks on Thursday, adding a veteran journeyman who has split his nine NBA seasons between six teams.

Minnesota has now finalized its training camp roster at 17 players.

Selected 26th overall in 2007 by the Houston Rockets following a four-year career at the University of Oregon, Brooks has appeared in 613 games for the Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

The 32-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds for his career.

In 65 games with the Pacers last season, Brooks posted per-game averages of 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent beyond the arc.