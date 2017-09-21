Michael Bisping has heard ENOUGH from Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping will never, ever be friends.

But they will always be tremendous rivals.

ICYMI: @LukeRockhold clearly felt some type of way about Michael Bisping. @Bisping responded. Youre welcome. https://t.co/syczHH1dPA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 21, 2017

The two traded smack talk during each fighter's time during UFC on FOX programming on Wednesday.

These two need to fight again, and soon, so someone … UFC?!?! … make it happen, and soon!