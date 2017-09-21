FOX Sports Sun scheduled to air 76 Tampa Bay Lightning games in 2017-18

TAMPA, Fla. -- FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the network will produce and televise 76 regular season Lightning games as part of the 2017-18 National Hockey League season.

Tampa Bay Lightning on FOX Sports Sun

Opening night coverage begins on Friday, Oct. 6, live from AMALIE Arena with the premiere of Inside the Lightning Live! at 6:30 pm followed by the Lightning Live! pregame show at 7 pm. The hour-long broadcast leads right up to puck drop at 7:30 pm when the Bolts host the Florida Panthers. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour Lightning Live! pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. Lightning Live! will originate from AMALIE Arena for home games, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Play-by-play announcer Rick Peckham returns, alongside color analyst Brian Engblom, to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. Lightning Live! host Paul Kennedy will be joined throughout the season by Bobby The Chief Taylor and Dave Andreychuk as analysts during pregame, postgame and intermission.

Once again, all 76 Tampa Bay Lightning games televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Of the Lightnings complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Sun will not be able to televise six games due to national television exclusivity.

NEW THIS SEASON

FOX Sports Sun will join the Lightning in celebrating their 25th anniversary season by televising twenty Inside the Lightning Live! broadcasts throughout the season. These half hour shows will feature live guests and feature content highlighting 25 years of Lightning hockey as well as community initiatives. Caley Chelios will join the team as a reporter for these special broadcasts that will air before pregame shows on the below dates.

Inside the Lightning Live! Schedule

Fri Oct 6 6:30 PM vs FLA Sat Oct 14 6:00 PM vs STL Sat Oct 21 6:00 PM vs PIT Thu Nov 2 6:30 PM vs NYR Sat Nov 4 6:00 PM vs CBJ Thu Nov 16 6:30 PM vs DAL Sat Nov 18 6:00 PM vs NYI Sat Dec 2 6:00 PM vs SJ Sat Dec 9 6:00 PM vs WPG Sat Dec 23 6:00 PM vs MIN Fri Dec 29 6:30 PM vs PHI Thu Jan 18 6:30 PM vs LV Thu Feb 8 6:30 PM vs VAN Sat Feb 10 6:00 PM vs LA Sat Feb 17 6:00 PM vs NJ Sat Mar 3 12:00 PM vs PHI Sat Mar 10 12:00 PM vs MON Sat Mar 17 6:00 PM vs BOS Sun Apr 1 5:00 PM vs NSH Fri Apr 6 6:30 PM vs BUF

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.