ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller each scored two goals to spark Arizona to a 5-2 win over the Ducks in the first preseason game under new head coach Rick Tocchet.

Max Domi also scored for the Coyotes. Louis Domingue made 20 saves in two periods, and Hunter Miska finished with three stops.

Max Jones scored Anaheim's lone goal. Kevin Boyle played the entire game in goal for the Ducks, stopping 26 shots.