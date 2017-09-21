Blues trim training camp roster to 44 players

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues assigned threeplayers to lower-level teams and cut two more to trim their training camp roster to 44 players.

The club assigned forward Alexey Toropchenko to Guelph of the OHL (a junior team) and forward Justin Selman and defenseman Dmitrii Sergeev to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League. In addition, forward Ty Loney and defenseman Michael McKeewere released.

The Blues' next preseason game is Thursday night at Washington.