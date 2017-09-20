Kevin Durant trashes former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates, coach on Twitter

NBA star Kevin Durant committed a technical foul and got into some Twitter trouble this weekend.

A social media user tweeted at the basketball star’s personal Twitter account asking why Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors, with whom Durant just won a championship, The New York Times reported.

Durant tweeted back, but in a third-person voice that raised eyebrows and left the internet world believing the player had other, private social media accounts he used to trash critics or share controversial opinions.

“He didn’t like the organization or playing for [Thunder head coach] Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good. It was just him and [Russell Westbrook],” Durant tweeted from his verified KDTrey5 account.

“Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD [Kevin Durant] can’t win with those cats,” Durant said in another tweet.

Westbrook, who is still with the Thunder, won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017. Westbrook and Durant’s relationship reportedly fizzled after Durant left for the Warriors.

The tweets have since been deleted and Durant acknowledged and admitted to writing them on Tuesday.

“I use Twitter to engage with fans,” Durant said at a technology conference in San Francisco. “I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far.”

“I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that.”

Durant denied he had other accounts, but said “it did kind of look that way.”

SB Nation reported, however, the Instagram account “quiresultan” may have been run by the basketball star. The media outlet reported Durant’s brother referenced the basketball player in a photo that traced back to the Instagram account. The account has text depicting the poster arguing with users who criticized Durant previously.

The Instagram account has since been changed to private and was renamed “shanghainoon12345” Monday, The Washington Post reported.