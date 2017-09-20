Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game hospitalized

Wednesday afternoon's game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins was delayed for several minutes after a foul line drive struck a young girl sitting in the third-base stands at Yankee Stadium.

The stoppage came in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Yankees leading, 9-3. Todd Frazier was batting with runners on first and second with nobody out when he pulled a pitch from Minnesota lefty Nik Turley into the seats.

Witness Sean Cushing told NJ.com the ball struck the little girl in the face, almost squarely on the mouth. Nearby fans immediately waved for first responders.

Players on both teams were visibly affected by the incident, with some appearing to be near tears. TV cameras showed Frazier resting on one knee for most of the delay. Yankees third base coach Joe Espada dropped to both knees and appeared to be praying.

ESPN reported the girl was attending the game with her grandparents and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Frazier flew out to center field when the game resumed. The Yankees won, 11-3.

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he was told the girl is "doing OK."

In December 2015, Major League Baseball recommended that teams add protective netting to shield fans in field-level seats up to 70 feet from home plate from balls, bats and other objects. Six teams, including the New York Mets, have opted to extend the nets beyond MLB's recommendation. The Yankees have not done so to date.