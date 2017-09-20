Cardinals recall Diaz, Lucas from Memphis

Aledmys Diaz, the Cardinals' starting shortstop when the 2017 season opened and a 2016 National League All-Star, is back in the major leagues after a demotion of almost three months to Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals recalled Diaz and right-hander Josh Lucas from Memphis on Wednesday. Both players will be in uniform Wednesday night in Cincinnati, increasing the teams active roster to 36 players.

Diaz, 27, was batting .260 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 71 big-league games before being optioned to Memphis on June 28.In 46 Triple-A games, Diaz batted .253 with four home runs and 26 RBIs and helped Memphis post a franchise-record 91 wins and win the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Diaz played 28 games at shortstop, nine at third base and six at second base for the Redbirds as he worked to increase his defensive versatility.

Lucas, 26, wasrecalled for the second time this season. He made his major league debut as a reliever Aug. 19, was optioned back to Memphis four days later andfinished the season with 17 saves for Memphis.