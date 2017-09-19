Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB

Did Badgers really impress AP top-25 voters?

By Dave Heller, FoxSports

Coming off a big win at BYU, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, from No. 10 to 9.

This prompted a couple of headline writers around the web to note how pollsters were "impressed" with Wisconsin.

But was this really the case?

More Badgers coverage

Well, not really.

Wisconsin gained only 38 points from Week 3 to Week 4. Many of those came from voters moving the Badgers up one spot on their ballot.

However, 24 voters kept the Badgers right where they had them last week and six had Wisconsin lower on their ballot compared to last week. (including Safid Deem of the Orlando Sentinel, from 9 to 12).

That's 30 of the 61 voters. I'd say that, plus a minimal gain in votes, hardly constitutes impressing pollsters.

There was one voter who was definitely impressed, however. Pat Caputo of the Oakland Press had Wisconsin at No. 17 on his ballot in Weeks 2 and 3, but moved the Badgers all the way to No. 8 this week. So, yeah, he accounted for nearly one-quarter of Wisconsin's gain in the poll. Impressive.

Here's the complete look at the Week 4 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:

Voter Week 4 Week 3 Week 2
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 6 6 7
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 6 7 7
Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 6 6 6
Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 7 8 6
John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel 7 8 9
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 7 7 8
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 7 7 8
Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal 7 8 9
Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge 7 8 6
Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News 7 8 9
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 7 7 9
Adam Jude, Seattle Times 8 8 8
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 8 9 14
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 8 8 9
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 8 8 9
Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville 8 8 9
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 8 9 9
Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 8 11 12
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 8 7 3
Lauren Shute, SEC Country 8 9 8
Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News 8 10 10
Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal 8 8 8
Pat Caputo, Oakland Press 8 17 17
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 8 8 10
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 8 9 8
Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News 9 9 8
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 9 9 10
Ed Daigneault, Republican-American 9 9 9
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 9 10 11
Jeff Miller, Orange County Register 9 9 11
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 9 8 3
Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston 9 10 12
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 9 9 11
Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail 9 7 8
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 9 10 16
Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 9 9 10
Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 9 9 9
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 10 12 14
Dave Rearson, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 11 7
Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 10 10 9
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 10 12 12
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 10 8 10
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 10 10 11
Rece Davis, ESPN 10 11 13
Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 10 10 10
Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana 10 9 7
Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 11 11 10
Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times 11 11 11
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 11 12 12
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 11 12 11
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 11 12 12
Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph 11 12 13
Matt Brown, Sports On Earth 11 13 15
Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer 11 12 13
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 11 12 12
Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times 12 13 11
Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman 12 14 13
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 14 13
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 12 13 15
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 12 12 8
Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel 12 9 8