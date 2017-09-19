Daniel Cormier would fight Jon Jones again ... really

Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July.

Then, it all fell apart for Jones when it was reveled his both A and B post-fight samples tested positive for banned substances.

The result has since been changed to a no-decision and Jones is facing a four-year ban while trying to get his act together.

So, on Monday, DC said he would be open to a clean-fight with Jones.

Interesting twist to this rivalry.

